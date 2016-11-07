M7 Gives Anite More Powers As Cabinet Reshuffle Looms

By Our Reporters

Despite being mere State Minister, Evelyn Anite is increasingly becoming very influential in Museveni’s Hakuna Mchezo cabinet often undertaking assignments that many cabinet colleagues (senior ones inclusive) can only dream about.

She is perhaps being rewarded for her role in obliterating Mbabazi at Kyankwanzi through her sole candidate motion/ambush in 2014. Combining youthful energy, hardwork and loyalty to the Presidency, Anite got Museveni to merge what previously existed as two dockets into one for her headship.

These are dockets of Privatization and Investments which previously were separately held by Aston Kajara and Gabriel Ajedra. Consequently, Anite’s office at Finance Building’s 7th floor is these days more frequented than even that of her boss Matia Kasaijja.

Apparently this is so because wherever he goes on his foreign errands to attract wealthy investors, Museveni either goes with Anite or sends her back to follow up as his contact person for implementation.

“The HE has liked her partly because of her adaptiveness and ability to quickly learn on the job. She also knows how to be in charge and when an investor meets her, they get the impression things will be done because she remains one of the few ministers that can directly call the HE to seek his guidance or verification on any investment-related decisions. She is occupying a very sensitive docket as far as the HE is concerned because that is the only way we are going to fight youth unemployment. She hates bureaucratic delays of the technocrats just like the HE,” said a knowledgeable State House source.

We are told that the desire to enable Anite do her work and expeditiously deliver on his assignments partly prompted Museveni to fill the UIA ED post which had remained vacant since Frank Sebowa’s departure. Yet UIA is just one of the agencies Museveni has empowered Anite to directly control. Unlike her predecessors, she is involved in supervising and approving many things going on in all agencies and companies where government has shares including UTL, NMS, UEGCL, UETCL, UEDCL and many others.

The heads of these respective agencies these days are required to report their operational and corporate challenges to Museveni through Anite. Anite’s growing power manifested recently when she unexpectedly drove to Namanve Industrial Park for an onsite assessment. She was shocked to find many investors to whom UIA had allocated land are speculators and she immediately cracked the whip and informed Museveni later.

The next day she returned to office and initiated a government process that resulted into cancelation of 40 titles on grounds the original allocatees, some of them Indians, were mere speculators with no capacity to develop the land. The UIA process is now on to get new allocatees. Museveni days later praised Anite for this decisive action. This showed how powerful the outspoken babe from Koboko had become despite being generally new in cabinet.

Museveni was recently in Qatari capital of Doha, the home of Al-Jazeera. While there he met many investors and referred all of them to Anite on return to Uganda. A front page story in Qatar’s main newspaper called Qatar Tribune Business and The Peninsular Business News shows that the Ugandan President has communicated to Muhammad bin Ahamed bin Tawar who heads the Qatar Chamber of Commerce to deal with Anite (the newspaper refers to her as the Ugandan Finance Minister) on matters relating to all trade and investment deals he discussed with the Qatari government during his last April visit to the troubled Gulf Country.

Sources say that, seeing the ongoing isolation of Qatar by its Gulf neighbors as an opportunity, Museveni has daily been ringing to speak to Anite guiding her on how to take advantage and lure as many Qatar great investors to Uganda as possible. The Qatar newspaper articles captures this in a series of front page articles and picture stories aimed at portraying Anite as a very influential Ugandan government official who has been deployed by the President to be his contact person.

“Uganda is a good investment destination for Qatar businessmen in areas like tourism, food industry, mining, oil exploration and Islamic Banking among others,” one of the Doha leading newspapers quotes the Chamber of Commerce boss Tawar as saying after a recent meeting with Anite whose photo is prominently beamed on the paper’s cover page.

Tawar, who is photographed in a meeting with Anite, is also quoted as praising Anite’s steadfastness revealing that he is working with her to hold the pioneer Qatar-Uganda business forum in the coming days. In executing Museveni Qatar-related errands, Anite is working with Patrick Bitature, who chairs a powerful delegation of Ugandan businessmen determined to spearhead the Qatar-Uganda business relations to another level.

Even locally in Uganda, Anite is often permitted by the President to skip many important government or even party meetings because she is busy executing Mzee’s job creation-related assignments. This closeness to the big man has enabled Anite to become respected by cabinet colleagues and government technocrats as well as individual investors coming to her office to take her word or assurances very seriously.

She can sometimes call the President directly on phone to consult him in the middle of meetings with investors, a thing that has greatly increased investor confidence in her in our part of the world where many things won’t move until the President personally weighs in giving his no objection. This has made her the go-to-person by cabinet colleagues who have difficulties directly reaching the president via telephone.

Many MPs frequent her office to secure incentives for investors desiring to operate in their respective constituencies. This busy schedule has taken toll on her private life including having to miss family by keeping in office till late meeting investor delegations quite often exceeding the working time of 5pm.