Menu

M7 Critic Fr. Gaetano Feared Dead

Renowned controversial Catholic priest Fr. Gaetano Batanyenda, who became popular after   constantly criticizing president Yoweri Museveni and his government, is said to have died this afternoon.

Batanyenda,  the outspoken priest of Kitanga parish in Kabale district,  who made himself a name by becoming one of Museveni’s top critics despste being  priest who was supposed to steer away from politics, allegedly died under unclear circumstances.

By the time we received this sad news, neither the Catholic Church nor the government had come up to issue a statement about the matter.

Fr. Gaetano and or his aides hadn’t also come up to either confirm or deny the allegation. But according to sources, the priest was reported ill a few months ago and he has been battling the said illness for quite some time.

We shall keep you posted about this developing story.

No Tags

RELATED ARTICLES

Minister Kasaija Defies M7 On Hepatitis Funds

Bats Take Over Health Centre

Juliana Plans Mega ‘Resurrection’

News From The Rest Of The Wold

Loading...

Red Pepper Online 




Copyright © 2016 Red Pepper Online . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Red Pepper Digital Team.