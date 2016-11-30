M7 Critic Fr. Gaetano Feared Dead

Renowned controversial Catholic priest Fr. Gaetano Batanyenda, who became popular after constantly criticizing president Yoweri Museveni and his government, is said to have died this afternoon.

Batanyenda, the outspoken priest of Kitanga parish in Kabale district, who made himself a name by becoming one of Museveni’s top critics despste being priest who was supposed to steer away from politics, allegedly died under unclear circumstances.

By the time we received this sad news, neither the Catholic Church nor the government had come up to issue a statement about the matter.

Fr. Gaetano and or his aides hadn’t also come up to either confirm or deny the allegation. But according to sources, the priest was reported ill a few months ago and he has been battling the said illness for quite some time.

We shall keep you posted about this developing story.