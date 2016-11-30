M7 Condemns Kaweesi Murder, Wants Security Cameras Installed Everywhere

The president of Uganda H.E Yoweri K Museveni has strongly condemned the murder of Police Spokesperson Andrew Felix Kawesi by the yet to be known assailants.

According to the statement released from the office of the president this afternoon, Museveni has directed the immediate installation of cameras in all major towns of Uganda and along the highways. This is due to repeated murders of high profile officials from within the city and other towns.

“We have been planning to do this project for some time but we have been postponing it on account of other priorities like the roads and electricity. Since, however, these thugs think they can use this remaining gap in our otherwise robust security frame-work, I have decided and directed the Minister of Finance to work with Police to immediately close this gap.” Museveni said in the statement.

Museveni has however urged the security personnel and all citizens to become vigilant and be on the lookout for these thugs who have made it a habit to use motorcycles to kill people.

“Remember the incidents of Joan Kagezi, Major Kigundu and a number of Sheikhs; they were killed in the same manner. If you notice such characters and especially if they are trailing a person with armed guards, you should take prompt action and challenge them.” Museveni said.

By Serestino Tusingwire