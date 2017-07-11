Lukwago, Musisi Face Off Over Emoluments

The Kampala Lord Mayor, Salongo Erias Lukwago and the KCCA Executive Director, Jennifer Musisi are on bitter split again.

This followed an affidavit which Musisi filed in court challenging Lukwago’s demand for salary arrears.

This forced the furious Lukwago to shun the council meeting at city hall on Wednesday which he was supposed to be chairing.

Lukwago is demanding for his unpaid salary totaling to Shs563m which he has been demanding since he was sworn in June last year.

According to the affidavit which was filed in court on June 14 2017, Musisi contends that it would be illegal to Pay Lukwago’s salary arrears yet there is an impending appeal against Justice Mugambe’s ruling and Attorney General’s previous explanation as to why he can’t be paid.

Lukwago says it was irrelevant for him to chair council meetings over collision of interest asserting that since Council previously resolved that his salary arrears be paid, he doesn’t see why they don’t pay him.

He says Musisi is just trying to make the elected leaders irrelevant.