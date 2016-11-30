Lukwago Goes To Court Over 560m Salary Arrears

The Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has filed a civil suit in court in a big to get his salary arrears paid.

Lukwago has listed the Executive Director KCCA, Jeniffer Musisi, the Kampala minister Beti Kamya, KCCA and the Attorney General as respondents in the case filed on Tuesday by Lukwago and Co advocates.

In the suit Lukwago seeks among other things an order compelling the respondents to pay his salary arrears and other emoluments for the period of 30 months with costs.

Lukwago’s suit emerges from a failed attempt to impeach him as Lord mayor, in November 2013, the attempt was led by city councilors and the then Kampala Minister Frank Tumwebaze.

Lukwago asserts in an affidavit in support of the suit thus: “The applicant also seeks a declaration that the conduct of the respondents in continuing to freeze his salary and emoluments without any lawful justification is improper in law and ultra vires their powers.”

Lukwago wants an order of court, compelling Musisi the KCCA ED to pay his arrears without further delay.