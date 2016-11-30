Lukwago, 3 MPs arrested Over Inciting Violence

The police have this morning arrested Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and three MPs; Mubarak Munyagwa, Moses Kasibante and Allan Ssewanyana who allegedly incited Park Yard traders to demonstrate.

Lukwago had led the team to update the vendors on the latest developments regarding the 30-day eviction notice issued by Kampala Minister Betty Kamya two weeks ago.

The leaders’ meeting with the vendors has however been blocked and they were whisked away to the Central Police Station where they are all being held.

Last week, the venders held a meeting with KCCA council where they aired their opinion on the matter. They claim Kamya wants to give their land to an investor for re-development, but believe they too have the capacity to do the same.

This website understands that over 1000 vendors operate their businesses from this area.

They accuse a one Hamis (Ham Enterprises) of being behind the eviction.

However, the traders have threatened that if they are to leave, they will leave while dead.