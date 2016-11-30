Lukoma Hits Jackpot

By Moses Batte

2017 has started a fruitful year for a fashion designer, singer and actress, Helen Lukoma.

The “Ndagamuntu” singer was recently acknowledged as one of the “Black Bottle Girls”, officially becoming a Luc Belaire brand ambassador in the East African region.

Lukoma is to be engaged in various promotional campaigns for the brand.

She shared the information about her new gig on her social media where she posted a photo of herself with a bottle written on “Let’s welcome official Black Bottle Girl” this captured a lot of applause from her fans as seen below;

“It’s not easy to stay in the limelight, celebrities come and fade, Helen you have been able to maintain your presence in the limelight, keep it up girl we love you,” posted Sam Byaruhanga, fan.

Oliver Nabuyunga praised Lukoma for being consistent and paying less attention to critics, “Much respect my girl, you are very consistent and you don’t pay attention to haters that is why you are moving forward, all the best.”

Luc Belaire was unveiled this year on the New Year’s Eve at an event dubbed Black Bottle Glow party.

Lukoma joins other celebrity brand ambassadors for East Africa who include Huddah Monroe, Judith Heard, Nick Mtuma and Anita Fabiola.