Lover Vows To Bed Nwagi Pakalast

Bootylicious singer Winnie Nwagi’s lover Joshua Rukundo aka Generale Czar’bu, who recently released a new song titled ‘Engeri Yokukwana’, has vowed to bed her ‘Pakalast’.

Rukundo in his song vows to be the sole viewer of Nwagi’s Solar Eclipse until death sets them apart. He claims he will do anything to protect their love.

People out there who listened to the song are saying it is a dedication to his new girlfriend Nwagi.