Local Artistes Scramble for Morgan Heritage Deal

As the date approaches for the much-anticipated Morgan Heritage live concert in Kampala, we have reliably been informed that local artists are currently scrambling to scoop slots to perform at the gig.

Snoops inside the Concert organizing camp have told us that various popular artistes like Chameleone, Bebe Cool, Bobi Wine and others are ready to thrill fans, but very few slots are available for the curtain raisers, something that has sparked off panic amongst them.

In that regard, we have also been informed that organizers are having a hard time putting together a lineup of local curtain raisers.

Jose Chameleone who idolizes Morgan Heritage a lot, Bebe Cool who is arguably the best reggae singer in Uganda, Bobi Wine who has deep connections in Jamaica, Radio and Weasel who are big time fans and more are all available for choice, because there are artistes offering dime to be included on the list of curtain raiser.

Snoops reveal that Kenyan singer Wyre has offered to fly in and perform at the show for free. The Morgan Heritage show in Kampala is slated for April 13that Lugogo Cricket oval and is anticipated to be the best concert in 2017.

