Lira Hardcore Robber Gets One Year Jail For Escape

By Milton Emmy Akwam

LIRA: Chief Magistrates Court in Lira town on Thursday evening (6:30pm) sentenced Joseph Omoo alias Ajep, a man who last month escaped from Prison and accused police authorities in North Kyoga region for aiding his smooth escape; to one year in prison.

The convict escaped from Lira regional referral hospital where he had been taken to get treatment for drug resistant Tuberculosis (TB).

He appeared before Chief Magistrate Hillary Kiwanuka who found him guilty of escaping from lawful detention and uttering false information to the public from his Mbale hideout, days before his re-arrest.

Reading the judgment that took less than five minutes, the Magistrate ruled thus: “You escaped from lawful and safe detention last month being on remand over aggravated robbery and murder charges. This Court, therefore, sentence you to a one year jail for unlawful escape from remand and orders for your immediate transfer to Luzira Maximum prison within 12 hours from where your health shall be properly monitored.”

He further ruled that the convict’s health status was causing unrest and wide fears among colleague inmates who had become unmanageable.

Prosecution also told Court that the convict’s earlier charges of aggravated robbery and murder still stand, stating that the ruling shall come after the convict finish his one year sentence.

On Wednesday, Ajep appeared before the same Magistrate for plea while wearing a mouth mask after reports emerged that he’s battling a serious Tuberculosis (TB).