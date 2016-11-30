Linda Lisa Dumps Broke Club Silk Boss

Gorgeous city marketer Linda Lisa Mukasa has fallen out with her longtime lovely boss, friend and confidant Elvis Sekyanzi, who is currently financially troubled.

Sekyanzi, who has been Linda’s boss for several years at Club Silk, Liquid Silk although they enjoyed a BFF thing, is currently hanging out with Charlie Lubega, at his Industrial Area night spot known as Club Guvnor.

She is now the new marketer at Lubega’s night club, after falling out with Sekyanzi, who has more troubles than she can handle, yet she is a young girl with a budding career. Linda, who has a child with TV star Douglas Lwanga, made herself a reputation as an astute marketer at Club Silk for the years she was running what was then Kampala’s No.2 night spot, second to Club Guvnor.

However, Snoops reveal that her boss Sekyanzi failed to service his debts with the now defunct Crane bank, something that caused trouble for his financial empire, hence the closure of the night Club and its consequent sale to Vision Group CEO Robert Kabushenga.

Linda now replaces her friend Pherrie Kimbugwe, who is married to a Ugandan- American and spends most of her time in the US.