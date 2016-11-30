Leila Juggling Radio & Segawa

We recently revealed that sexy singer Leila Kayondo is dating celebrated city Casanova John Segawa.

The two were smoked out at Jahazi Pier, Munyonyo on Sunday during the third edition of Roast and Rhyme. Segawa arrived with Leila at the event and they were all smiling like a newlywed couple. Leila, who seemed smitten, couldn’t stop holding the actor.

Now, the latest information indicates that Leila has been seeing singer Radio behind Segawa’s back. Reliable sources intimated to us that Leila has been dating Radio for months now. Leila spends most of her time with Radio at Neverland house in Makindye.

“Leila is into Radio and they have been spending quality time together. They often spend time together drinking and listening to music. Radio has promised to write a song for Leila that will bring her back to the music scene,” a source said.

It should be noted that Leila made a magical comeback into the singles’ world after breaking up with her longtime lover Sangoma SK Mbuga.

The two had a steady relationship until Mbuga reportedly battered the charming singer while hanging out at Auto Spa bar in Munyonyo. Things fell apart after the incident and the two have since then called it quits.