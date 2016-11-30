LDC Wants Re­view on Pre-En­try Ex­am­i­na­tion Impact

Of­fi­cials from the Law De­vel­op­ment Cen­ter (LDC) want an as­sess­ment con­ducted to as­cer­tain whether its pol­icy on pre-en­try ex­am­i­na­tions into the in­sti­tu­tion is still rel­e­vant.

Ac­cord­ing to Frank Nigel Oth­embi, the Di­rec­tor of LDC, the alarm­ing fail­ure rate of the pre-en­try examina­tions has prompted the in­sti­tu­tion to carry out re­search on the qual­ity of lawyers pro­duced annu­ally. The in­sti­tu­tion is the only cen­ter in Uganda which of­fers the Bar course that leads to the award of the post-grad­u­ate diploma in Le­gal Prac­tice.

Oth­embi told leg­is­la­tors on the Le­gal and Par­lia­men­tary Af­fairs com­mit­tee on Thursday that the ini­tial ob­jec­tive of the pre-en­try ex­am­i­na­tion was to gauge the stu­dents’ ca­pa­bil­i­ties af­ter they grad­u­ate from the uni­ver­si­ties.

“It de­pends on what we get. The uni­ver­si­ties are very many. Some of them don’t have good qual­ity so we don’t get lawyers who are not of good qual­ity. We train them as much as we can, though some don’t pass. But there is a qual­ity in terms of ethics which is a much deeper prob­lem, not LD­C’s but a prob­lem as a coun­try,” Oth­embi said.

Ac­cord­ing to LD­C’s bud­get for the 2017/​2018 fi­nan­cial year, UGX 247 mil­lion has been al­lo­cated to­wards car­ry­ing out re­search on qual­ity of lawyers pro­duced.

An­other pro­ject un­der the fund­ing will be to fi­nalise a study on the har­mo­niza­tion of the Ad­vo­cates Act, law coun­cil reg­u­la­tions and Uni­ver­si­ties and Ter­tiary In­sti­tu­tions Act with re­gard to le­gal ed­u­ca­tion in Uganda.

Oth­embi re­vealed to the MPs that out of the 401 stu­dents who sat for pre-en­try ex­ams in the 2016/​2017 aca­d­e­mic year, 210 passed, rep­re­sent­ing 53% of the to­tal stu­dents.

He said with over 12 uni­ver­si­ties of­fer­ing law courses, it is only about five which pro­vide thor­ough teaching, an in­di­ca­tion of the qual­ity of lawyers pro­duced on the mar­ket.

The com­mit­tee is cur­rently scru­ti­niz­ing the cen­ter’s min­is­te­r­ial pol­icy state­ment for the 2017/​2018 finan­cial year, in which LDC has pro­jected an an­nual bud­get of 11.9 bil­lion. Out of this, Ugx 6.6 bil­lion will be pro­vided by gov­ern­ment while Ugx 5.3 bil­lion will be raised from pay­ment of tu­ition fees by students.

Oth­embi how­ever re­vealed that the cen­ter re­quires an ex­tra Ugx 4 bil­lion to em­ploy se­nior lec­tur­ers, as well as es­tab­lish re­gional cen­ters in North, East and West­ern Uganda.

