News From The Rest Of The Wold

The government has suspended the Local Council Election until a later date in the future because of financial constraints.

According to published reports, Cabinet deliberated the matter earlier this week and resolved government did not have the money needed to undertake the process.

Finance minister Matia Kasaija was tasked with informing the Electoral Commission.

Government spokesman Ofwono Opondo said the elections were not suspended but had been deferred until the government can mobilize the finances needed to carry them out.

“Because of the drought and famine in several communities, government sat and decided to urgently agrees the hunger crisis in the country. The elections will take place when we get the money. We need to provide relief (aid) to starving Ugandans,” Ofwono is quotes saying.

The Electroal Commission needs Shs16bn to conduct local council election. Parliament recently approved budgetary requirements for government to make this money available.

Uganda has not had local council election for 16 years. The last election was held in 2001 just before the country changed political systems and adopted the multi party set up.