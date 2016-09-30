LC Elections Bill Tabled

Government has presented to Parliament the Local Governments (Amendment) Bill to provide changes to the existing law in preparation for planned Local Council (LC) elections next month.

In the Bill, government proposes a reduction of the time of display of the voters’ rolls from 21 days to two days in respect to the elections at the lower administrative units.

Government is also proposing a reduction in the campaigning period from seven to one day.

The Minister of Local Government, Hon. Tom Butime, presented the Bill for the First Reading, during the Wednesday 21st December 2016 plenary sitting.

Government recently announced that about Shs37b had been allocated for the holding of Local Council elections in January 2017, the first time since 2001.

The Bill also seeks to give power to the Electoral Commission to determine objections arising from the display of the voters’ roll in accordance with the Local Governments Act.

According to the Bill, for the purposes of the village, parish and ward elections, the period of display of the voters’ roll under the Electoral Commission Act, shall be at least two days.

The Minister said in the preamble to the Bill that a 21 days display of voters’ rolls causes delay in holding of the elections.

“The amendments are intended to facilitate the holding of elections for administrative units in a more cost effective manner,” said Butime.

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga, referred the Bill to the Committee on Public Service and Local Government, which she asked to consider it expeditiously.

Kadaga also said that if there is need, the House, which breaks off for the Christmas and New Year recess today, would be recalled to consider and approve the Bill.

Source: Parliamentary News