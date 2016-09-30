LC 1 Election Date Set

Parliament’s Committee on Public Service and Local Government has set January 17, 2017 as polling date for village council elections.

This means the only Shs10bn will be used instead of Shs15bn as the electoral commission had requested. The government insisted on providing only Shs10bn for the exercise.

The committee chaired by Igara West MP Raphael Magyezi was however not happy with the refusal of the concerned ministers to appear before it on Wednesday afternoon as agreed upon.

“We shall have a special note on ministers who have refused to come and meet the committee, this is total refusal.” Magyezi said.

Those expected included Justice and constitutional affairs minister, Finance minister Local government minister and minister for Gender, but the committee waited in vain.

Drama ensued in the committee when the Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze chased away the finance and local government representatives for failing to come with their bosses.

“Even before the chairperson rules, disappear very quickly before I open my eyes.” Namboze told the representatives.

The committee is expected to report to parliament next week, explaining the status of village council elections which were last held 15 years ago.