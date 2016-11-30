MUK LAW PRE-ENTRY EXAMS 2017

The Academic Registrar Makerere University announces that the Pre-Entry Examination for admission to the Bachelor of Laws for 2017/2018 will be held on Saturday 22nd April, 2017.

To be eligible to sit the examination, Applicants must possess the minimum admission requirements of the University, and any one of the following specific requirements:

`A’ Level leavers: Must hold an ‘O’ Level Certificate (UCE) or its equivalent with at least 5 Passes plus ‘A’ Level Certificate(UACE) or its equivalent having obtained a minimum of 13 points(Males) and 12 points (for Females) in any ‘A’ Level combination, for Humanities and Sciences. Candidates who did ‘A’ Level before 2013 should have 15 and 14 points for male and female applicants respectively.

Diploma Holders: Must possess at least a 2nd Class or Credit Diploma in Humanities from a recognized institution. Certified Copies of Diploma Transcripts (Not Provisional Results) from the Awarding Institutions must be attached to the Application Forms.

Mature Age Applicants: Must have passed the Mature Age Entry Examination (for Bachelor of Laws) for either 2015/2016 or 2016/2017 Academic Year. Those who sat in 2015/2016 are not eligible for government sponsorship.

Degree Holders: Must be graduates in any Discipline from a recognized University. Certified Copies of Degree Transcripts (Not Provisional Results) from the Awarding Institutions must be attached to the Application Forms.

N.B.

All applicants wishing to be admitted to the bachelor of laws programme offered by Makerere University are required to sit and pass the pre-entry examination of Makerere University.

All applicants interested in government sponsorship must have applied for bachelor of laws government by filling in the government application form. Applicants interested in private sponsorship will apply for admission after passing the bachelor of laws pre-entry examination.

All applicants who hold diplomas and degrees must present a certified copy of the academic transcript. Provisional results shall not be accepted to register for this examination.

Application Forms for those intending to sit the examination are obtainable at the University, Room 505, Senate Building on payment of a Non-refundable Application Fee of Shs.80,000/- excluding the Bank charges (paid in any Stanbic Bank Branch, DFCU, Crane and Centenary Bank Makerere Branch using Makerere University Paying-in-Bank Slips).

All application forms must be returned in person to the same office with evidence of payment of the Application Fee. The closing date for submitting the completed Application Forms is Thursday 13th April, 2017.

The Pre-Entry Examination shall cover the following areas:

Reading and Comprehension Skills

Language Skills

Numerical Skills and Logic

General Knowledge

Analytical Writing Skills

Further details may be obtained from Room 505, Senate Building, Makerere University.

By: Alfred Masikye Namoah, Academic Registrar.