LAUGHING STOCK: Rwanda Stages Crying Games

Rwandans had something to laugh about over the weekend; the first staging of the aptly named Crying Games took place in Kigali.

The first edition of ‘Crying Games’ contest was organized by U5 Rwanda, an events company which says wants ‘to develop different talents that the young generation holds in different aspects of entertainment.’

The event took place at Kigali Convention Centre, attracted a handful of spectators and a sizable number of participants.

Despite ridicule on social media and low spectator turn-up for the event, Hudson Manzi, of U5 Rwanda, said the contest could be expanded as they are looking to reach different parts of the country in order to give a chance to more people, especially the youth, to discover rare talents like crying.

“This is just the beginning and we want to show people that they can shape their everyday life feelings through crying games. We expect to see the number of contestants in future editions grow as more people get to understand the concept,” Manzi told the local daily The New Times.

Since the contest started on March 4, thirty contestants entered the competition. 10 were selected to compete in the finals on Saturday.

Before a small crowd, the contestants competed in crying, cracking jokes and sad storytelling in a way that a story can touch the audience’s hearts, with view to inducing tears in the process.

Mwanga Troupe, who competed in the crying games as a group, ran out the winners, taking home a cheque of Rwf100, 000.

The troupe is known for acting in a series of dramas in different parts of the country, especially focusing on peace building in Great Lakes region.

Claver Gakunde, a member of the winning group, said that crying games can be a platform for emotional healing for people who often desist from crying when they are in sad and hard times.

“Winning the prize was not our main target. We just wanted a platform to help people get out of their shells and express their hidden feelings to help emotionally heal their hearts. We use our creativity to achieve this,” said Gakunde.

