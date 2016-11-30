Lango EC Boss Arrested over Illegal Poll

By Milton Emmy Akwam

At least six people including the electoral commission chairman that was heading the election of new Lango paramount chief have been arrested.

The arrest was termed by Police authorities as illegal and non compliance with Public Order Management Act of 2016.

Those arrested includes; Vincent I. Oling who’s the shadow Chairperson Electoral Commission of Tekwaro Lango, Okello Hamza, Lucy Awino both members, Joan Paco Oto, the former Lira RDC who’s a deputy EC Chairperson.

Others were Tom Anang Odur, a member and a former Kwania MP in the now Apac Municipality and Odongo Martin, the Clerk to Council.

These were arrested from Ireda parish, central division in Lira Municipality on Friday morning before they were whisked away in a waiting Police van that transported them to Lira central police station.

They were found entering results and ready to be announced, a statement Vincent I. Oling confirmed to journalists.

David Ongom Mudong, the North Kyoga Police spokesperson confirmed the arrest to journalists in a press briefing from Lira CPS, an hour after the harvest.

“Six and many more still at large will be charged with convening an illegal assembly contrary to Public Order Management Act of 2016,” he said.

Items seized by Police during arrest includes; declaration of result forms, list of the electoral college who were supposed to vote and the letters addressed to RISO, all LC5 chairpersons across Lango Sub-region, RDCs in Lango, RPC for North Kyoga region, among others.

On Thursday evening, a security meeting involving members of the electoral commission chaired by Lira RDC also attended by RISO, RPC and DPC agreed to the halt of Friday poll as was scheduled.

The meeting resolved among key resolutions to stop forthwith the election until the commission put into writing reasons why they deemed the poll should be held.