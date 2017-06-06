Lango Cultural Foundation Swears In Speaker, Deputy Amidst Tension

By Milton Emmy Akwam

LIRA: After years of power fight, intrigue and rivalry from clan chiefs and top leaders in Lango Cultural Institution (Ker Kwaro Lango) and Tekwaro Lango, three top leaders took office on Tuesday.

The event dubbed ‘Promulgation of 2017 Ker Kwaro Lango Constitution’ at Lango Cultural Centre (a’bila a’Lango) also saw three top officers elected and sworn in to take different cultural offices.

The leader of Ker Kwaro Lango (Lango Cultural Foundation) headed by Won Nyaci Mzee Yosam Odur nominated Dilla Benson Oyuku, the Orukudagoanywar clan chief as the new Ker Kwaro Lango Speaker.

Anthony Jimmy Oyuku of Okadameri clan also the former Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) was nominated as the deputy speaker.

Also, Ayo Moses was nominated as the new Clerk to Council of Ker Kwaro Lango.

The trio were unanimously approved and unanimously accepted by over 100 Clan chiefs to assume different cultural offices.

They were later sworn in, taking oath of office by the Commissioner of Oath and an Advocate, Mike Abwang Otim of Mike Abwang Otim & Co. Advocates.

Tom Anang Odur, the Raki clan chief also the former deputy chairperson of Constitutional Review Committee of Tekwaro Lango headed by Eng. Michael Odongo Okune who surprisingly attended the Tuesday event welcomed the gesture.

Anang while addressing the journalists denied spying for his camp, adding that he got invitation as a clan chief who loves peace.

“I got an invitation to come here. I have not read their (Ker Kwaro Lango Constitution) launched today and I can’t talk much over it,” he said.

Jacob Ocen, the Spokesperson for Ker Kwaro Lango said what people of Lango has been waiting for was the Constitution that was launched on Tuesday.

Ocen asked all clan chiefs opposed to Yosam Odur Ebii to come back under one Paramount Chief, with one voice and desist from division.

“There has been no change of Paramount Chief, Mzee Yosam Odur remains the only legitimate chief we have,” he added.

Addressing the mammoth crowd, Mzee Yosam Odur Ebii asked those opposing his leadership to come together and work with him in developing the already divided locals and leaders.

Odur says he won’t abuse anybody but to work with the new leaders elected and sworn in on Tuesday to shape and unite Lango.

Speaking strongly in Lango dialect (translated), His Highness said: “I want peace, health and production of children among my people.”

LCF from 2015

In 2015 at Heritage Gardens, Karuma, a meeting spearheaded by Colonel Johnson Ocola was held to sort out the power wrangle in Lango.

The meeting attended by at least 120 clan chiefs unanimously agreed and resolved that Won Nyaci dissolved his government, paving way for new era.

The fierce meeting also resolved that Won Nyaci remains the only person (Cultural leader) in power, taking care of the institution and Lango cultural affairs.

Most importantly, he (Won Nyaci) was given a time frame to nominate his new Prime Minister, Speaker and Deputy Speaker to be vetted and approved by Council of Owitong.

To that effect, on the 24th May, 2016, Dr. Richard Nam was sworn in as the continuing Premier at a function held at Lango Cultural Centre.

Nam’s appointment and swear in faced mixed reactions from section of clan heads opposed to him who refuted the happening that saw him took second highest cultural office.

The same day, clan chiefs opposed to Nam leadership elected Colonel Tonny Otoa the Abwori clan chief as the Chairperson Constitutional Review Committee of Tekwaro Lango.

Otoa was deputized by Tom Anang Odur, the former Kwania MP and Raki clan chief among others.

It’s worth noting and remembering that the Tewkaro Lango and Ker Kwaro Lango leaders have been exchanging bitter words on who is legitimate to rule the people of Lango.

The fracas ended in Lira High Court recently when Dr. Nam and Won Nyaci dragged Eng. Micheal Odongo Okune who also doubles as the Uganda Road Fund Executive Director the parallel Paramount Chief of Lango.

Odongo who was to be installed as the new Paramount Chief this month on the 19th was asked to forget after Court presided over by Lira Deputy High Court Registrar, Bareebe ruled against him and his agents.