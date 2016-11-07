Land Probe: KCCA Cited in Land Grabbing Scandal

The commission of inquiry investigating land management and administration in Uganda has heard that KCCA has failed to preserve land meant for a cemetery in Bukasa in Bweyogerere, Wakiso district.

It is reported that out of the 50 acres of land that was bought by the Kampala City Council to be used to burry unclaimed bodies, only six acres are left. The rest of the land have either been leased out, rightly sold off or grabbed.

While appearing before the commission, acting director of physical planning in Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Mark Bwambale and KCCA land manager Dickson Akena found difficulty explaining the parceling and leasing of the Bukasa cemetery land.

“We admit that there has been very stunt information regarding this particular land. That’s why there are so many issues of encroachment, but as KCCA we are very committed to securing public land that falls in the arms of wrong people,” Akena said.

The commission heard that whereas KCCA is mandated to manage and oversee public cemeteries in the city, a lot of the land has ended up being sold to private people.

The commission chaired by Justice Bamugemereire also heard that KCCA failed in its mandate to preserve this land and instead allowed Wakiso land board to give titles to public land.

The hearing was adjourned to a yet to be known date when the KCCA officials will present a detailed information about the status of city cemeteries.