Land Probe Commissioners Get Cars, Police Bodyguards and UGX 0.5m Monthly Fuel Allowance

Government has leased cars for members of the commission of inquiry investigating land matters and also enhanced their personal security.

Each of the seven commissioners, the lead counsel and two investigators, were each allocated a Mitsubishi Pajero from a car dealership in Kampala. The cars come with a driver and a 500,000 shilling monthly fuel stipend. Car servicing and Insurance will be met by the dealer.

Justice Bamugemereire, the chairperson of the commission of inquiry, says the decision to lease the cars was a prudent one because the commissioners needed cars and yet buying new ones would have been too costly. Justice Bamugemereire says the cars will ease their work, especially during field visits the commissioners are expected to make all over the country.

“Our budget proposal to have new cars was denied, so we had to look for a much cheaper option of hiring vehicles,” Bamugemerire said.

To enhance their security, each of the commissioners was also allocated a bodyguard from the police counterterrorism directorate. The chairperson has police lead car. All the commissioners also have police guards at home.

Justice Bamugemereire justified the need for extra security because land was a very emotive issue and some of the people who had come under the commission’s scrutiny could attempt to intimidate or even harm members of the commission.

“We are doing a job that is not so easy and it may step on people’s toes, so it’s a preventive measure to always make sure there is visible policing and actual policing,” Bamugemereire added.

The probe is expected to last six months but there is likelihood that the team could get an extension from the president, considering the magnitude of the work so far.

In the first three weeks of its work, the commission recorded 1,380 cases of land disputes from Wakiso, Luweero and Nakaseke districts.