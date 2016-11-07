Kyadondo East Election Campaign Intensifies as Besigye, Muntu Campaign for Kantinti

By Joshua Mpaka

FDC’s Dr Kizza Besigye and Party President Mugisha Muntu yesterday camped in Kyadondo East Constituency to campaign for the FDC Flag bearer Apollo Kantinti who started his campaigns on Sunday afternoon at Wampeewo grounds.

Kantinti was joined by top FDC party members led by former presidential candidate Dr. Kiiza Besigye, party president Mugisha Muntu and secretary general Mandela Mafabii as he made his way to Wampewo playing ground, the venue for the rally.

On their way to the venue, Kantiti supporters crossed paths with those of Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine who were headed to his rally in Kansangati town council. This caused unease.

In his speech Kantinti asked the people of Kyandondo east to vote for him saying they should repeat what they did in February 2016.

“They undermined your authority by cancelling your vote. Even the people I stood against knew that I had won the election. This is a battle to redeem our country. Please don’t stop fighting.”

On the other hand Besigye said “it was not his fault for him to be taken to court, that is why I backed him on the day of the ruling.”

The front runners are NRM Sitenda Sebalu, FDC’s Kantinti and independent candidate Robert Kyagulanyi.

The by-election is scheduled to take place on the 29th of June this year.