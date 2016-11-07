Kyadondo East By-Election: Voting Underway

By Serestino Tusingwire

Voting in Kyadondo East is going on smoothly at different polling stations.

As early as 5am, voting materials had been delivered at most of the 93 polling stations in the Kyadondo East constituency.

Voting started at exactly 7:00am and electoral Commission officials, candidates’ agents, observers and security personnel were all present by the time voting started.

By 8am, people had already formed long queues at different polling stations.

EC bosses are on ground moving from one polling station to another to ensure that the process goes on calmly.

There is also heavy police deployment and each and every station ready to combat any violence, just in case it comes out.

Meanwhile, the independent candidate, Bobi Wine has already cast his vote at Magere Polling station and where his wife’s name hasn’t been found in the register.

At Nangabo Voc Institute polling station, a voter called Katumba Jeremiah has collapsed in the line waiting to cast vote.

Voting stops at 4:00pm

Keep with us for all timely updates.