Kyabazinga Dropped From List Of Ambassadorial Nominees To Be Vetted By Parliament

The Kyabazinga of Busoga, William Wilberforce Gabula, has been struck off the list of the recently appointed ambassadors who were scheduled to be vetted by MPs on Today.

The announcement of the Kyabazinga’s appointment last month sparked an uproar over the involvement of a cultural leader in politics.

Many of the Kyabazinga’s subjects interpreted the appointment as demeaning the Kyabazinga, who is not supposed to work for anybody.

The Kyabazinbga’s omission from the list was confirmed by Parliament’s director of communication, Chris Obore.

“I can only suspect it could be because of the wide public divergent views about his nominations,” Obore said.

While officiating at the function to mark 78 years of Kyabazingaship in Namutumba District at the weekend, President Museveni told the subjects that the Kyabazinga will not be breaching any law while serving in the position.

“I am the one who restored the cultural leadership so I know the law very well. Therefore, I know that Kyabazinga can serve in this position without conflicting with the law,” the President said.

The others who were nominated will be vetted in the ongoing vetting process that has started today at parliament.