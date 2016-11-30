Koffi Olomide to Perform at Jack Pemba’s Birthday

The Lingala legend Koffi Olomide landed in town on Wednesday ahead of Jack Pemba’s Birthday where he will be performing alongside other Ugandan artistes like Maurice Kirya, Fusion Band and VC dancers.

A month ago Koffi confirmed that he would be in Uganda at a special request to be at Jack Pemba’s event through an online video that he posted on his you-tube account.

Jackson Pemba who is the president of Pemba Sports Africa is celebrating his 44th birthday today at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

Jack Pemba who is already hyped up for his big day posted a video of him and Olomide as he picked him from the airport hinting that they are getting ready to rumble.

According to our sources,the luxurious party is going to be only VIP and entrance is only by invite and about 150 guests are believed to be attending this event.