K’la Nissan Boss Flees Uganda, As URA Investigations Intensify

By John V Sserwaniko

Following the Thursday May 4th afternoon URA raid on his business premises, Kampala Nissan (later became East African Motors) supremo Salim Punjani has finally fled Uganda for the safer havens in Dubai.

Reliable sources show that Punjani, whose Dewinton road-based business is under URA and security agencies investigation for suspected tax evasion and avoidance through false declarations, has been living a very miserable life since the URA raid.

In the days that followed, Punjani wouldn’t even come to office as he would be in endless meetings with his lawyers and auditors trying to see how to respond to the very embarrassing situation. It’s a very damaging scandal because it could prompt many of his wealthy clients, government MDAs and companies, who buy vehicles from his company, to close the taps threatening his multi-billion business empire.

The other area URA is investigating concerns a building registered as Kampala Properties, which is valued at over Shs10bn and is located opposite Centenary Park and Kitgum House, which doesn’t have a TIN number with URA yet it’s an income generating project.

The trauma following the raid saw another powerful Punjani brother (called Shafik) fly into Kampala to give moral support to the rest of the Directors. Salim Punjani, whose laptop and other business-related classified documents were also confiscated during the URA raid, has since assigned the overall management of the company to his shrewd sales manager Valeri Makarie (a Russian) to run the show in Kampala.

Reliable sources say now that Kampala has become hot, Salim Punjani will for much of the time be based in United Arab Emirates and Canada. Sources say he abandoned his Nakasero apartment and travelled to the Airport incognito and left Uganda as the URA audit inquiries and probe intensified.

The overall aim is the recovery of the money government could have missed out over the years in unpaid taxes. Before fleeing the country, Punjani had been served summons by URA investigators who required him to go for a meeting to verbally answer some preliminary questions.

It wasn’t readily clear how his absence would affect the URA probe which is being complimented by another parallel counter intelligence clandestine inquiry put in place by the President who has previously complained of URA’s ineptness in tax administration which has seen mega companies default taxes with unprecedented impunity.

The president’s parallel inquiry is being supervised by a very influential and incorruptible UPDF General UPDF and it’s partly meant to ensure the URA teams don’t bangle up the investigations in return for personal gain. The URA raid and ongoing inquiry has created so much panic that snoops have been seeing Kampala Nissan top executives enter a meeting in Lugogo every evening while carrying huge files into what looks like consultative sessions with their lawyers and audit consultants.

The raid has also already negatively impacted on the company operations and thereby escalating anxiety. For instance every June the company has been announcing mass salary increments which hasn’t been done this time round and the official reason given is the toll the URA probe has taken on the business.

In fact until a few days ago, staff had laid down tools protesting failure to effect the annual salary increment for this year. A former employee, an Indian who left bitter after his advice was rejected on the required transparency when declaring and paying URA tax obligations, is being suspected by company top executives to be behind this impending staff strike over annual increment.

We were unable to get a fresh comment from URA whose head corporate and public affairs Vincent Seruma had previously confirmed the ongoing inquiry by the tax body.

ABOUT K’LA NISSAN

Looking at the clients Kampala Nissan (now East African Motors Ltd) has served over the years, one is left with no option but to conclude it’s a big company or player in the vehicle importation business not only in Uganda but East Africa.

It supplies new Japanese vehicles to many wealthy NGOs, UN Agencies and GoU ministries. And these are multi-million dollar transactions the latest being the $17,071,356 army trucks procurement deal involving Amison and the Ugandan military.

The framework contract was endorsed by the Solicitor General who was represented by F Lubega on February 9th 2017. The military vehicles, meant for usage in Somali, included: 70 units of URAL heavy duty utility troop carriers, 4 units of URAL heavy tractors with a trailer, 4 units of URAL heavy duty fuel tank trucks, 6 units of URAL heavy duty water tank trucks, 2 units of URAL heavy duty fire-fighting trucks, 4 units of URAL heavy duty mobile workshop trucks and the accompanying spare parts.

Riding on its incorporation in Uganda, the same company has delivered even bigger procurements for the Tanzanian and Rwandan military. The URA team will be verifying if some of these cross border transactions have been complying with the resulting tax obligations.

The predecessor Company that proceeded before it became Kampala Nissan in the 1990s supplied what was supposed to be brand new vehicles to grumbling MPs many of whom never brought from there again. Before acrimoniously falling out with Microcare over allegations of breaching principles governing distributorship-dealership relations, KNL/EAML traded big time in Japanese vehicles like Nissan Pathfinder 4WD Station Wagons, Nissan Patrol 4WD Station Wagon, Nissan Patrol S-Cabin Pickups, Hard body range of pickups, executive double cabin trucks, Nissan Urvan minibuses and Nissan Buses, police convoy vehicles and Convertible Patrol Pickups.

After this fallout, the company went into supply of specialized vehicles like heavy duty 4WD and 6WD trucks from Russian truck manufacturer Ural. It also operates a State of Art showroom and sales service-centers. It also operates the (2400 square meters) Auto Tunes Engineering workshop on Plot 24 Dewinton Road which services mostly Nissan vehicle requirements.

Online information shows that the workshop is segmented into Mechanical and Electrical, Panel Beating and Spray Painting, Parts and Administration Departments. The mechanical and electrical department does all mechanical and electrical jobs related to regular servicing, repairs and pre-delivery inspection.