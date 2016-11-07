Kisala Named New Bul FC Head Coach

BUL Football Club, a top division Jinja based Football team on Wednesday 5th July, 2017 named Kefa Kisala as the new head coach, ahead of the forthcoming 2017/18 Azam Uganda premier league that is due August this year.

The former Masaka, URA and BUL tactician has penned a two year contract with the Eastern Giants until 2019.

“I am delighted rejoining one of the best football clubs currently in Uganda, can’t wait to get started” Said Kisala.

“BUL FC is one football team with great potential and joining this big club is a dream come true” he added.

The club CEO Salmin Saleh said; “Kisala is one of the few talented football coaches with vast experience in Uganda every team would wish to have him as their head coach, we’ll give him all the necessary support and backing in execution of his duties at BUL FC, You’re welcome to the BUL Family Coach Kefa Kisala.”