Kirumira Bounces Back As 12 Scoop Top Mak Jobs

By Venenscias Kiiza

Having adopted the collegiate system of administration six years ago, Makerere University council has picked six principals and their deputies for various colleges. Among these include the defeated vice chancellor race candidate Prof Edward Kirumira, who has retained his position as principal College of Humanities and Social Sciences. He will be deputized by Dr.Josephine Ahikire replacing frail-Prof Abbas Kiyimba.

Most of the principals retained their positions, however others have been dropped. The university has nine colleges in total. A statement issued by the university on Thursday revealed that the decision followed the university council’s Thursday special meeting, which received and considered the recommendations of the university senate on the report of the search committee for the principals and deputies. “The University Council has unanimously recommended the candidates to the Chancellor, Prof. Ezra Suruma for appropriate action,” said council chairman Eng. Dr. Charles Wana-Etyem.

Accordingly, Prof.Bernard Bashaasha has been recommended for a second term as principal for the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences. His deputy Dr. Gorettie Nabanoga Nsubuga also maintained the position. Prof. John David Kabasa has been also re-appointed Principal for the College of Veterinary, Medicine, Animal Resources and Bio-Security. His deputy is Dr. Samuel Majalija replacing Dr.Jessica Nakavuma Lukanga.

Prof. Joseph Y.T. Mugisha, was also re-appointed principal of the College of Natural Sciences and, will now be deputized by Dr. Fredrick Jjones Muyodi. Prof. Fred Masagazi-Masaazi has also been re-appointed the principal for the College of Education and External studies and he will be deputized by Paul Muyinda Birevu, who is replacing motor mouthed Prof. Anthony Muwaga Mugagga. Council also recommended Prof. Tonny Oyana as the principal for the College of Computing and Information Sciences. Oyana defeated former University librarian Prof.Maria Musoke.

He will be deputized by Dr. Agnes Rwashana Ssemwanga. University public relations officer, Ritah Namisango clarified that, the university only advertised the position of principal and deputies in the colleges where current contracts for the respective positions were either coming to or had ended. The latest appointments leave three colleges and one school; Business Management Sciences, College of health Sciences and College of Engineering ,Design Art and Technology ,together with the School of Law.