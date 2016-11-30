Kinshasa Turns into ‘Ghost Town’ after Opposition Strike

The usually busy streets of the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kinshasa, were yesterday deserted for many hours as the result of a general strike.

The opposition platform called for the strike in protest against President Joseph’s Kabila’s failure to implement a power-sharing deal.

“We’ve followed the call… because we are suffering greatly. Let him quit power, he has finished his mandate, we want no more of him,” Mamie Biamba, a resident of the capital, Kinshasa, told AFP news agency.

The strike was aimed at pressurising President Joseph Kabila to back a political deal which fell apart week.