Kinshasa Turns into ‘Ghost Town’ after Opposition Strike

The usually busy streets of the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kinshasa, were yesterday deserted for many hours as the result of a general strike.

The opposition platform called for the strike in protest against President Joseph’s Kabila’s failure to implement a power-sharing deal.

“We’ve followed the call… because we are suffering greatly. Let him quit power, he has finished his mandate, we want no more of him,” Mamie Biamba, a resident of the capital, Kinshasa, told AFP news agency.

The strike was aimed at pressurising President Joseph Kabila to back a political deal which fell apart week.

People walk near a train in Kinshasa on April 3, 2017 during a general strike called by the opposition

The deal outlined the creation of a new government paving the way for a general election.

Mr Kabila was supposed to step down last year but the vote to replace him was not held

Security forces were deployed to counter the protest but it wasn’t easy for either sides.

However security finally overpowered protesters forcing them to hide and desert town streets for hours.

It remains unclear whether they will once again storm town streets today in protest against president Kabila rule.

