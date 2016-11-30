King Oyo’s Pal Gets Jittery Over London Attack

A gorgeous, juice-dripping babe only identified as SK Wills, who is Tooro king Omukama Oyo Kabamba Iguru’s pal, is amongst the survivors of yesterday’s terrorist attack in London, Westminster.

SK Wills is amongst several people who cheated death by a whisker after a yet to be identified suspected terrorist killed six people and injured 40 others by crashing into them on Westminster Bridge with a car, before attacking the UK Parliament where he was shot dead after killing a police officer.

Following the attack, SK Wills, who had to be at Westminster Abbey today assured her friends, family and relatives that she will be okay in a post saying thus; “It’s unfortunate that I have to be here today after yesterday’s Terror attack. Am sure God is watching us.”

Although currently based in Europe, where she is married with kids, SK Wills was a few years back very friendly with Oyo and would at times visit the palace in Fort Portal, being a Mutooro by tribe.