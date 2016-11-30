Kidnapped KCCA Lawyer Tortured, Dumped In Trench

By Serestino Tusingwire

The police are hunting for a gang of armed kidnappers who on Monday afternoon kidnapped a popular city lawyer, whom they tortured and later dumped in a trench along Saalama Road in Makindye division, Kampala.

Mubarak Kalenge, a lawyer with Bashir & Company Advocates, who also works with the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), was kidnapped on Monday by gunmen from Afro-American Restaurant in Bukoto, a city suburb.

Julius Agasha, the manager of the said restaurant who was at the scene said that “He was kidnapped by three men who pretended to be clients.

One of them went to the fridge and pretended as if he wanted a soda, while the two surrounded Kalenge, before they started roughing him up.”

Agasha added that “Soon thereafter they pulled out pistols and put him on gunpoint, before ordering him to move, as they dragged him to their car, which was parked across the road. They pushed him into the car and drove away.”

According to police sources, Kalenge’s kidnappers kept him in detention and tortured him until Tuesday morning, when they dumped him along Saalama Road, from where he was recovered by Good Samaritans, who rushed him to a nearby clinic for first aid.

His relatives, who had become so restless following his kidnap, got know about his reappearance through police contacts and rushed him to Case Clinic, where he is currently undergoing medication, as police hunt for his kidnappers.

Metropolitan Kampala police spokesperson Emiliano Kayima said that “The police don’t know the kidnappers motives yet, but we are hunting for them, such that they can explain why they had kidnapped him.”

Kayima added that “He was found lying along Salaama Road, unconscious. Even now he is still trying to regain full consciousness and we shall ask him more questions after that.”

Kalenge’s sister Shamim Nabbaale said that “My brother was clobbered severely and subjected to several other forms of torture, because he cannot sit, stand, feed himself and can barely speak.”

She added that “He said they did strange, painful things to him until he fainted.”