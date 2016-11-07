Kenzo To Perform In Sweden on Mama Africa Club & Nile A.P’s 18th Anniversary

Celebrated song bird and Uganda’s international award winner, Eddy Kenzo will drive Stockholm wild come August this year.

This historic performance has been organized by Mama Africa Club and Nile A.P, the event’s organizers and promoters, with a whooping record of having the most number of musicians perform in Sweden.

Most interestingly, the event will not only be fun thrillers but also an anniversary for the organizers, Africa Club and Nile A.P for 18 years of service.

According to the organizers, this tree breaking show will take place on Saturday August 12, 2017, the only show in Sweden that day.

The show will take place at KRAKEN Street: Rökerigatan 1D former En Arena T-Bana Globen and gates will be open at 21.00hrs at only 295kr to be paid at the entrance

Amazingly, Djs Team Good Music London’s No.1 Alvin Selecta-Ugaanda, UK, Mike Ndip- Kumba Cameroon, 2FECTA BEKTZ & IBBZ-Gambia, Sweden will be live to make the performances of their lives.