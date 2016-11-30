Kenzo Is Big – Chameleone Admits

Unlike his pal Bebe Cool, Famous musician Joseph Mayanja aka Dr. Jose Chameleone has finally coiled his tail and accepted that singer Edirisa Musuuza aka Eddy Kenzo is a big name to reckon with musically.

Following the MTV Base video of the month rankings in which Kenzo’s ‘Jubilation’ video beat Chameleone’s ‘Sweet Banana’, Diamond Platinumz’s ‘Marry You’ and Ziza Bafana’s ‘Cash Cash’, the Leone Island boss has finally admitted that Kenzo is a star.

Chameleone admitted in a post on social media over the weekend when he wrote that “I only wish Media could evaluate their opinion. Why have I been the weighing stone for so many years?? This contest had Bafana, Diamond, Eddy and Jose Chameleone!!! Why do I highlight the Flop yet we all lost to one winner??????”

He added that “Congratulations to Eddy Kenzo on this again!!! You have been voted and loved by millions and that means you have outstanding abilities. #SILIMUJJAWO. I am not an artiste you can scream about, When people see me they Cry.”

Meanwhile, Bebe Cool’s ’18 and Over’ video doesn’t feature anywhere in MTV Base rankings. At least not yet.