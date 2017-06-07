Kenyan MPs Threaten To Arm Residents To Fight Al-Shabab

Seven Kenyan MPs who represent three counties bordering Somalia have threatened to arm residents in the region to fight Islamist militant group al-Shabab, the Star publication reports.

Bare Shill, who spoke on behalf of other lawmakers, said security officials were sitting in their “comfort zones and claim to be fighting terrorists”.

He said they would buy the guns from Somalia:

“Why are you not giving us guns? If you don’t want to protect us, we will cross over to Somalia and buy guns.”

Wajir, Garissa, and Mandera counties have experienced several attacks in recent days.

The latest happened on Tuesday, when four people died after a vehicle belonging to an NGO hit an improvised explosive device on the Daadab-Kulan road in Garissa County.

The MPs said the government was not implementing the same security measures it had adopted in other regions.