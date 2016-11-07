Kenya To Close Bars A Week Before Election To Make Sure Voters Are Sober

The body that campaigns against drug abuse in Kenya has proposed that all bars should be closed one week ahead of the August election.

Victor Okioma, the CEO of National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse, is quoted by local TV station Citizen TV saying that the move would ensure people don’t vote under the influence of alcohol.

The announcement comes just after President Uhuru Kenyatta announced local beer company EABL will be making a huge investment in the western city of Kisumu.