Menu

Kenya League Use Paper to do Substitutions

Football fans in Kenya have criticised administrators of the local league after match officials used paper instead of an electronic board to do substitutions.

On Wednesday, when AFC Leopards hosted Ulinzi Stars at Machakos County stadium, a marked piece of paper was used to substitute players, a thing which left fans and stakeholders surprised and wondering.

The BBC’s Abdinoor Aden says that the fans feel that it was not a good show for the country as it prepares to host the African Nations Championship next year.

 

No Tags

RELATED ARTICLES

Kenya Football Governing Body to Investigate use of paper to do Substitutions

UMEA Games Head to Mbarara

Kampala Schools ready to Rumble in Copa Qualifiers

News From The Rest Of The Wold

Loading...

Red Pepper Online 




Copyright © 2016 Red Pepper Online . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Red Pepper Digital Team.