Kenya League Use Paper to do Substitutions

Football fans in Kenya have criticised administrators of the local league after match officials used paper instead of an electronic board to do substitutions.

On Wednesday, when AFC Leopards hosted Ulinzi Stars at Machakos County stadium, a marked piece of paper was used to substitute players, a thing which left fans and stakeholders surprised and wondering.

The BBC’s Abdinoor Aden says that the fans feel that it was not a good show for the country as it prepares to host the African Nations Championship next year.