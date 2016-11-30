Kenya Governor Under Office Arrest over Row with President

The Governor of Kenya’s Mombasa County, Hassan Joho, has been confined to his office after a political row erupted with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The governor posted a video on Twitter of police stopping him on his way to work earlier today.

Police arrested him, escorted him to his office and have been standing guard outside, reports said.

President Kenyatta has accused Governor Joho of failing to develop Mombasa and has asked him to account for 40bn shillings ($397m; £325m) given to the county of the last four years.

The president vowed to teach the governor a lesson, accusing the county boss of pestering him and interfering with his work.

While attending the relaunch of a ferry at Mtongwe Channel, Mr Kenyatta said: