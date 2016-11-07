Kenya Football Governing Body to Investigate use of paper to do Substitutions

Kenya’s football administrators will probe the use of paper instead of digital substitution boards after we reported yesterday that they had been used in a league match.

Kenya Premier League said the rules require stadiums hosting the matches to provide digital substitution boards.

The use of papers was mentioned as an isolated case since the stadium has hosted major international friendlies in the past.

Football Kenya federation is expected to toughen measures against clubs to avoid a repeat of the incident.

The federation has been working to improve the status of club football in the country.