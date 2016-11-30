Keko Piles On Weight

Singer Keko has so much peace and time on her hands that she has become fat. The singer, who has been off the music scene for some time, has been having a lot of time to eat and grow chubby.

Health Experts say that such quick weight accumulation comes either as a result of having a lot of spoof being deposited into someone’s body, or eating lots of fatty foods.

Snoops intimate that someone could be hitting Keko’s Honeypot without a seal and she likes it. She recently revealed that she has been in a long-term relationship with a man.