KCCA: We Didn’t Authorize Park Yard Demolition

KCCA has said they DID NOT give permission to Kampala tycoon Hamis Kiggundu to raze Park Yard Market.

Last week the city was thrown into chaos when bull dozers and other machines were used to demolish the shanty market leaving hundreds of businessmen and vendors distraught and angry.

And today, it emerged that KCCA had not yet authorized the businessman to go ahead with his plan to redevelop the market.

A letter signed by Jennifer Musisi the KCCA Executive Director indicates that negotiations were still ongoing with the developers and the vendors and that the vendors were asking for more time to shift from Park Yard.

The Musisi letter was dated March 2nd and was address to the Lord Mayor Eria Lukwago. In it Musisi states that the vendors were suggesting that they be relocated to an alternative site before the marked is demolished.

Musisi says discussions were ongoing with the market vendors and that KCCA was preparing to send a report requested by Kampala Minister Beti Kamya when the marked was razed to the ground with the help of police.

“As KCCA, we have never given any permit or authorization to Mr Kiggundu to demolish and hoard off Park Yard and Nakivubo stadium. We have never issued any letter to him in regard to the same.” The letter said.

There was confusion on who gave the order to demolish because if KCCA didn’t then it must have been the minister yet the day before the eviction exercise, Kamya, it has been reported, held a meeting with security organs and during the meeting it was unanimously agreed that everyone waits for the 30 day grace period to expire before the market is demolished.

Kiggundu says that he gave the vendors Shs 200m and offered some space at his existing mall and paid money for others to get slots in Usafi market.

It is not clear if the money reached the vendors and how it was shared.

Meanwhile Mayor Lukwago has reiterated an order to Kiggundu to open up Park Yard by Thursday, saying that Kiggundu’s plans have not been authorized by the City planning office.

Lukwago told KCCA: “We have given him up to Thursday this week to remove his fence from Park Yard and Nakivubo or else our law enforcement officers will do it for him. We shall also discipline Kamya.” (the Kampala Minister).