KCCA FC’s Travel To S. Africa Delayed

KCCA Football Club’s travel to South Africa for the CAF Champions league first round match against Mamelodi Sundowns has been delayed.

This website understands that this has happened due to the delay of the release of travel documents by South Africa Embassy.

According to the club’s media officer Clive Kyazze, the team was supposed to travel on Monday by 4pm, but this is not likely to happen due to the delay of the documents.

Ahead of the CAF champions’ league game on Friday, KCCA is set to play a friendly match with the University of Pretoria on Wednesday at the Tuks Stadium.

Therefore, the cancelation of Monday travel means the team will leave the country on Tuesday to prepare for the said matches.

This will however cost the team since they will not be having enough time to rest, which puts Uganda representatives in a very tricky situation especially when factors like Jet-Lag are put into perspective.