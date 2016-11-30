KCCA FC, Onduparaka FC Fined Over Hooliganism

Uganda Premier League has fined KCCA FC for the gross indiscipline and hooliganism exhibited in the game against Onduparaka FC.

In the game that was played on Saturday 25th February, 2017 at Phillip Omondi Stadium in Lugogo, home fans (KCCA) provoked the visiting fans (Onduparaka) and the two sides ended up in a rare fight.

According to the match referee Denis Batte, this forced him to stop the game in the 75th minute. The game stopped for one minute before it resumed.

On the other hand, Onduparaka is accused of exhibiting hooliganism in the game that was played on 28th February, 2017 against Police.

It is reported that Onduparaka fans started throwing stones in the pitch which forced the referee to stop game in the 78th minute. It later resumed after three minutes.

It’s from these accounts therefore that the UPL has decided to fine each club 400UAs which should be paid not later than 12th March to the league’s secretary general.

According to the letter signed by Bernard Bainamani, the CEO-UPL, the decision to fine the two clubs have been made with the spirit of fighting hooliganism and violence that affects league as a brand.

He also threatened that the fans of respective club may face sanctions if they happen to repeat the same hooliganism in the following matches.