KCCA FC Loan Five Players To Police FC

In a bid to improve playing staff and keep them fit, KCCA FC has loaned five of its players to Police Football for the remainder of the 2016/2017 season.

The loaned players include defenders Martin Mpuuga, Paul Willa and Brian Ochwo; the others are midfielders Hakim Senkumba and Yasin Mugume.

Paul Willa has been on loan at FUFA Big League side but struggled to get playing time something that has been guaranteed to him at Police.

Yasin Mugume was also at Lweza for the first round and he is expected to be a much improved player while at Police, he was also on loan at The Saints on the second round of the 2015/2016 season.

League winners Martin Mpuuga and Hakim Senkumba have also not been regulars with injuries and struggle to gain full fitness the reason for their failure to feature consistently in Mike Mutebi’s side.

“They are all good players and very much part of the project, we also have faith in the coaching staff at Police to help them get better, but the players also in return help Police get to the next level.” KCCA FC manager Mike Mutebi said.

He believes this move will also help the players rehabilitate and improve their talent.