Kayihura Vows To ‘Hunt’ Kaweesi Killers

The Inspector General of Police, Kale Kayinura has vowed to hunt the assailants that have this morning gunned down AIGP Adrew Felix Kaweesi.

Kaweesi has been shot dead this morning alongside two other policemen as he was driving off from his home in Kulambiro, Ntinda a city suburb of Kampala.

According to eye witnesses, the killers pretended to be repairing their motorcycle as they waited for Kaweesi to come out of his home and they shoot him.

While responding to this fatal incident, Kayihura said though these gunmen have killed one of his trusted officers, they haven’t finished them all, and they will be gotten and charged accordingly.

“They have killed our officer but they haven’t finished us. We will get them,” Kayihura said before adding that; “They have been warning us that they will ‘hit where it hurts’ – Kaweesi’s death has indeed hurt us.”

The sad looking Kayihura urged Ugandans not to be terrified by Kaweesi’s murder because this is not the first time such an incident has happened, and that many police officers have been victims.

He however promised to do all he can to bring these high profile killings to an end.

The late Felix Kaweesi joined the police force in 2001 and has been steadily rising through ranks.

Prior to his death, the late Kaweesi was Assistant Inspector General of Police as well as Police spokesperson.

By Serestino Tusingwire