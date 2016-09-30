Kayihura Squeezed to Apologise To Muslims Over Recent Mosque Raids

By Serestino Tusingwire

The Inspector General of Police Gen. Kale Kayihura apologised to the Muslim fraternity over recent police raids on Nakasero and Kiwatule mosques.

This followed excessive pressure from Muslim leaders who condemned the act saying police showed disrespect in the way the raids were made.

Kayihura on Thursday visited old Kampala mosque where he held a closed door meeting with the deputy mufti, Abudala Ssemambo and revealed that police acted on a wrong tip-off.

According to the spokesperson of old Kampala Mosque, Nsereko Mutumba, Kayihura made the apology to the whole Muslim fraternity through their leaders he held a meeting with.

“He said he got fake information from his intelligence network and that it will never happen again.” Mutumba said.

Kayihura however maintained that the raid came on the heel of a tip off that rogue elements had sought sanctuary in the mosque.

“Police acts on information; they got information that there could be some bad elements in the mosques.” Kayihura said.

By the end of December 2016, a total of 28 people had been detained after police raided mosques across the city, but yesterday, a number of them were let free on a police bond as investigations continue.