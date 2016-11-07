Kawanda, Silver Sport in race for Ludo League Trophy
By Emmanuel Sekago
The National Ludo Super league resumes this weekend after a two-weeks recess.Eight games will be played at Country Garden Kitintale, with table leaders Kawanda Giants facing off with Celudo Club who are in the sixth position.
Second Placed team, Silver Sports who are giving Kawanda Ludo Club sleepless nights will be up against Kireka Kisansa who are in the fourth position.
Defending Champions Kwagala Ludo club who are fighting the relegation battle will be up against Kazo, as Nabweru Super Ludo club also on the verge of relegation will be looking for a win against Kamwokya Corner Ludo club.
Meanwhile Kawanda Giants tops the league with 17pts, followed by Silver Sport 16pts. Fighting relegation are Nansana All star ludo club, Basajja Bayiiya, Mukono Ssaza, all at 9pts with Kwagala super, and Nambweru all fighting for survival.
FIXTURES
Celudo vs Kawanda giants
Ddembe Vegas vs Mukono Ssaza
Entebbe gerenge vs. Anthony Kitega
Kamwokya corner vs Nabweru super
Kwagala vs Kazo hill
Nansana all stars vs Basajja bayiiya
Nansana galaxy vs Freedom
Silver sport. Vs Kireka kisansa
Table:
Kawanda giants 17
Silver sport. 16
Nansana Galaxy 13
Kisansa Kireka. 12
Kamwokya corner 12
Relegation:
Nansana all star 9
Basajja bayiiya. 9
Mukono Ssaza. 9
Kwagala. 8
Nabweru super. 3