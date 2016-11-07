Kawanda, Silver Sport in race for Ludo League Trophy

By Emmanuel Sekago

The National Ludo Super league resumes this weekend after a two-weeks recess.Eight games will be played at Country Garden Kitintale, with table leaders Kawanda Giants facing off with Celudo Club who are in the sixth position.

Second Placed team, Silver Sports who are giving Kawanda Ludo Club sleepless nights will be up against Kireka Kisansa who are in the fourth position.

Defending Champions Kwagala Ludo club who are fighting the relegation battle will be up against Kazo, as Nabweru Super Ludo club also on the verge of relegation will be looking for a win against Kamwokya Corner Ludo club.

Meanwhile Kawanda Giants tops the league with 17pts, followed by Silver Sport 16pts. Fighting relegation are Nansana All star ludo club, Basajja Bayiiya, Mukono Ssaza, all at 9pts with Kwagala super, and Nambweru all fighting for survival.

FIXTURES

Celudo vs Kawanda giants

Ddembe Vegas vs Mukono Ssaza

Entebbe gerenge vs. Anthony Kitega

Kamwokya corner vs Nabweru super

Kwagala vs Kazo hill

Nansana all stars vs Basajja bayiiya

Nansana galaxy vs Freedom

Silver sport. Vs Kireka kisansa

Table:

Kawanda giants 17

Silver sport. 16

Nansana Galaxy 13

Kisansa Kireka. 12

Kamwokya corner 12

Relegation:

Nansana all star 9

Basajja bayiiya. 9

Mukono Ssaza. 9

Kwagala. 8

Nabweru super. 3