Katsha Biffs Gitawo & Ssemwanga

South African based businessman, Shafique Katumba aka Katsha De’bank has vowed to crush the alliance between his former frenemies Ivan Ssemwanga and Cameroon Gitawo.

Ssemwanga and Gitawo recently buried their hatchet after feuding for years. Initially, Katsha, Ssemwanga and Gitawo were best friends and were doing business together, but they separated after developing biff with each other. Katsha accuses the two of conniving and sabotaging his dealings in South Africa.

Sources say that he has vowed to do whatever it takes to ruin their friendship. It should be noted that Katsha was a member of The Money Team (TMT) before he quit. He claimed that due to unforeseen betrayal, hatred, and disloyalty from Gitawo, he quit TMT to make himself better.

Katsha was kicked out of Ssemwanga’s Rich Gang crew in 2014 before he joined TMT with Meddie Ssentongo and Gitawo.

It should be noted that Gitawo and Ssemwanga are talking terms again after natives of South African accused the Ugandan Sangomas of exploiting them and making more money.

Sources say that it was agreed that they shouldn’t be intimidated by the natives of South Africa because they are more determined than ever to make money.