News From The Rest Of The Wold

Katatumba died Thursday morning after undergoing an operation at IHK hospital in Kampala. He was 71.

His daughter, singer Angela Katatumba confirmed the passing of his father and said the old man had succumbed to complication arising from pneumonia and asthma.

‘He had an operation but unfortunately it was not successful. He succumbed to pneumonia and asthma,” Angela was quoted to have told reporters.

Married with two wives, Gertrude and Grace, the father of nine was born on April 3, 1946 in Mbarara. He was the youngest in a family of five brothers and four sisters.

He has been in an out of hospital for years now and at one time it was reported that he was fighting intestinal cancer but was responding to treatment.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.