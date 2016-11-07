Kasule Threatens to Petition FIFA over FUFA Elections

Proline director Mujib Kasule has threatened to petition FIFA over alleged electoral fraud and malpractices in the FUFA presidential elections.

“We are going to collect all the necessary information concerning the elections and state of the game. Am here to fight for all the stakeholders of the game,” Kasule said today at a press conference in Kampala.

Kasule was disqualified from the presidential race for reportedly failing to fulfill the requirements stipulated ahead of the June 16 deadline to file nomination documents.

FUFA Electoral Committee chairman Samuel Bakiika said Kasule lacked certified academic documents from UNEB, signatures from executive committee members, passport size photographs and letters of recommendation from the club and football associations.

The only candidate nominated so far is the incumbent president, Moses Magogo which means he is set to retain the seat for another five-years term unopposed.